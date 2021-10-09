Recent N. Fargo fire sparks conversation of proper cigarette disposal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Fire Marshal reports smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires in the state.

“They’re alive that’s what matters,” said fire victim’s Rick Stevens’s son Warren Stevens.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rick Stevens’s home was set on fire by a cigarette he had discarded out the back window.

“I was sleeping in the back bedroom, and I smelled smoke. It woke me up. It kept getting worse and worse and I looked out the window and looked down and that’s when I saw the flames coming up,” said Stevens.

The fire began underneath the trailer.

His neighbors quickly jumped into action to help put out the fire before firefighters arrived.

“We talked to the fire marshal after and he’s the one that told us it’s more than likely going to be a total loss. Just because it took out all the electrical, all the plumbing underneath the trailer,” said his son Warren.

Thankfully, Rick and his brother, along with their dogs all made it out safe

“They did save one of the dogs through the window that was trapped in the house. They broke out a window and took one of the dogs through the window,” said Stevens.

“It can be not dangerous and it can be extremely dangerous. The most important thing is we are being safe every time because we don’t know when an emergency is going to happen,” said Moorhead Fire Department’s Battalion Chief Kayla Cross.

To prevent fires like this, the Moorhead Fire Department says to discard cigarettes properly.

“Potting soil is very flammable along with anything that’s plastic. We want it in an approved container. When they are extinguishing a cigarette butt that they’re putting it out completely. We recommend that they use water to put out those cigarettes,” said Cross.

Moorhead Fire says its best to have working smoke alarms inside your home to alert people in the home should a fire occur.

For now, Stevens will be staying with family until he can find a new home.

A Go-Fund-Me has been set up to help Stevens with shelter, food, and other necessities.

