Advertisement

Fundraiser held for Fargo Davies family battling rare blood cancer

By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Davies football community is surrounding one of their own. Jeff McKinnon recently had a transplant in his battle against Myeloma.

There is a chance we all may know someone who has been impacted by cancer. At Fargo-Davies High School, a fundraiser was held for the McKinnons.

“Our motto along with this fundraiser has been Eagle supporting Eagle. Together the nest is stronger. It’s something we put on our fundraising buckets because it means a lot to us.” said Angie Schwab, organizer of the fundraiser.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Myeloma is rare blood cancer that attacks plasma cells. McKinnon faced another round after the cancer returned, but after having his second stem cell transplant, he is recovering in Rochester, MN.

“Honestly, the way this community steps up and supports people in need is incredibly heart-warming. We are speechless by everyone’s generosity.” wrote Amy and Jeff McKinnon in a statement.

For more information on how to donate the #12Strong fundraiser, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52nd Crash, Oct. 3
Video released after south Fargo crash brings whirlwind of rumors, false allegations
Glasser Images sign
Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Bus driver quits over unruly students
Dilworth Burglary Suspects
UPDATE: Surveillance photos released in Dilworth Burglary
Wife of suspect in North Fargo incident speaks out

Latest News

10:00PM News Oct. 8 - Part 1
10:00PM News Oct. 8 - Part 1
10:00PM Weather Oct. 8
10:00PM Weather Oct. 8
10:00PM Sports Oct. 8 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports Oct. 8 - Part 1
Recent N. Fargo fire sparks conversation of proper cigarette disposal