Fundraiser held for Fargo Davies family battling rare blood cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo-Davies football community is surrounding one of their own. Jeff McKinnon recently had a transplant in his battle against Myeloma.

There is a chance we all may know someone who has been impacted by cancer. At Fargo-Davies High School, a fundraiser was held for the McKinnons.

“Our motto along with this fundraiser has been Eagle supporting Eagle. Together the nest is stronger. It’s something we put on our fundraising buckets because it means a lot to us.” said Angie Schwab, organizer of the fundraiser.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Myeloma is rare blood cancer that attacks plasma cells. McKinnon faced another round after the cancer returned, but after having his second stem cell transplant, he is recovering in Rochester, MN.

“Honestly, the way this community steps up and supports people in need is incredibly heart-warming. We are speechless by everyone’s generosity.” wrote Amy and Jeff McKinnon in a statement.

For more information on how to donate the #12Strong fundraiser, click here.

