18-year-old Moorhead driver facing DWI charges after crashing vehicle on private property

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old driver is facing DWI charges after crashing his vehicle, causing significant damage to private property.

Moorhead PD says they responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 14th Street and 16th Avenue South just before 11 p.m. Friday.

According to the incident report, a witness stated a person was lying next to the vehicle with possible injuries.

The driver is identified as 18-year-old Devon Karau of Moorhead.

Police say the investigation showed speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

Karau was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He faces several charges including 4th Degree DWI, reckless driving, possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a replica firearm, and driver after revocation.

