Advertisement

18-year-old Moorhead driver facing DWI charges after crashing vehicle on private property

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An 18-year-old driver is facing DWI charges after crashing his vehicle, causing significant damage to private property.

Moorhead PD says they responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 14th Street and 16th Avenue South just before 11 p.m. Friday.

According to the incident report, a witness stated a person was lying next to the vehicle with possible injuries.

The driver is identified as 18-year-old Devon Karau of Moorhead.

Police say the investigation showed speed and alcohol were contributing factors.

Karau was taken by ambulance to Sanford Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

He faces several charges including 4th Degree DWI, reckless driving, possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of a replica firearm, and driver after revocation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasser Images sign
Bismarck-based photography business closes its doors leaving customers out of money and memories
Dilworth Burglary Suspects
UPDATE: Surveillance photos released in Dilworth Burglary
Glasser Image sign
UPDATE: Attorney for Glasser Images talks with VNL
31 year old Grant Goodsell reached speeds up to 125mph, causing him to strike multiple signs...
Pursuit on Interstate 29 in Fargo ending in property crash
52nd Crash, Oct. 3
Video released after south Fargo crash brings whirlwind of rumors, false allegations

Latest News

Jeff McKinnon, the father, was showered with support by the Fargo-Davies football community on...
Fundraiser held for Fargo Davies family battling rare blood cancer
10:00PM News Oct. 8 - Part 1
10:00PM News Oct. 8 - Part 1
10:00PM Sports Oct. 8 - Part 2
10:00PM Sports Oct. 8 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather Oct. 8
10:00PM Weather Oct. 8