Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
Police looking for suspect(KY3)
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible.

He left the scene and remains at large. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

Copyright 2021 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

