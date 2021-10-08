Wife of suspect in North Fargo incident speaks out

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police say a man shot a gun inside his home Tuesday night with two women in the home.

While the man has told us that’s not true, his wife, Amanda “MJ” Knutson, says it’s close.

She says her husband fired shots outside the home while her son’s girlfriend was there.

Knutson says she had returned from a trip when she found her husband had broken into her house.

”He must have been over here. He was like boom boom in the front. I was like get downstairs girls. I come this way, go to the living room, he shot again. Came to the living room, he shot again. I’ve never been scared of anyone like this in my life,” said Knutson.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.