UPDATE: Attorney for Glasser Images talks with VNL

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Just before 6 p.m. Friday, an apology from Jack Glasser, along with the contact information for his new attorney Tim O’Keeffe of Fargo, was released.

O’Keefe tells us Jack Glasser reached out to him this afternoon, and right now O’Keefe is ‘just trying to wrap his head around this.’

When asked if clients and sub-contracted photographers would receive a refund he said they are trying to do everything they can to ‘make this right.’

He said the reason he took the job is because he believes in helping small businesses who are in a bind.

Here is statement from Jack Glasser:

“We’ve been in business for 16 years and up until Covid-19 hit, we were successful and growing, but then things drastically changed for the worse,” said Glasser. “We pivoted and made changes, but simply couldn’t keep up with our ongoing costs, debt repayment, salaries, rent and other business expenses. These factors have caused irreparable damage to the business and has forced us to make this decision rapidly. Closing our doors is extremely heart wrenching for me.”

Original:

Photographers, brides, and grooms are speaking out tonight after a Bismarck based photography studio dropped the bombshell that they are closing their doors.

On Oct. 7 hundreds of people received an email from the founder of Glasser Images, Jack Glasser, saying his company is closing and won’t be issuing any refunds leaving couples without a wedding photographer and down thousands of dollars.

It didn’t take long for the VNL whistleblower-hotline to be flooded with phone calls and emails from dozens of couples, and former sub-contracted Glasser photographers asking for our help.

“It’s my big day too, but she’s been dreaming of this day for her entire life, so I think when something like this happens, you’re caught off guard and you worry that it’s not going to be the day that you worked so hard for to have.” said Wil Davis.

Davis’ wedding is set for Oct. 9, but the day before he was left scrambling to find a solution after Glasser Images decided to close it’s doors just 48 hours before his wedding.

“Most people that are getting married are trying to start a life, and you buy a house and get their life moving,” said Davis. “Something like this when you’ve sacrificed enough to pay that to capture your special day and for it just with one email be taken is frustrating.”

Amara Willert was a sub-contracted photographer for Glasser Images but she said since she started in June, she hasn’t received a dime from Glasser.

“They’re gonna pay us. They have to pay us! Right? But now it’s not looking like that.” said Willert.

While she and her husband are down almost $15,000, she said she’s only worried about making sure the brides and grooms still have a photographer on their wedding day.

“It’s one thing to lose money but you can’t you can’t redo a wedding.” said Willert

She is just one of dozens of photographers who are speaking out saying they hadn’t been paid by Glasser, and now they are stepping up trying to help.

Marissa Salberg plans to get married next September, on Sept. 30 she paid in full for a videographer from Glasser Images. On top of the already booked Glasser photographer she is now down $4,000

“So we’re looking at not even getting to go on honeymoon because of it that’s also really a bummer.” said Salberg

A Facebook group was created called ‘Hold Glasser Accountable’ with more than 1,000 members discussing how they can get their money back or get the pictures that had already been taken.

“They aren’t going to get their pictures and I can’t even begin to think about that having your day photographed and now you don’t get your pictures at all and you don’t get a redo of that.” said Davis

“All of the brides. Are they going to get their photos, are they going to get their money back? What going to happen? I have a wedding tomorrow. I have a wedding on Saturday… what’s going to happen to them.” said Willert

