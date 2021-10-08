Advertisement

Shanley, Red River advance to boys’ state soccer semifinal

By Beth Hoole
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota high school state soccer tournament is underway in Jamestown this weekend. Quarterfinal action kicked off the three-day tournament Thursday, October 7.

The Shanley Deacons took down the top seed in the West, Minot in the first game of the day. A one-goal battle would send the Magi to the consolation bracket.

The Deacons took the lead in the first half after a penalty was called inside the Minot box. Shanley captain Landon Odder buried the penalty kick and it would remain the only goal in the end.

Shanley will advance to the semifinals to see Grand Forks Red River Friday, October 8.

The Roughriders avenged an overtime loss to Bismarck Century last year in the state tournament. The Patriots went on to win the 2020 state title but find themselves in the consolation bracket this season after a 2-1 decision.

Red River took the lead as Hunter Robertson got a shot off in the Century box and it would deflect off the Patriots defender and in for the first-half lead. The red, white, and blue later tied the game on a header with just over ten minutes remaining in regulation. In the final two minutes, Red River struck again off a set-piece. A corner kick set up the attack the Riders needed and Grant Lelm crashed the box to redirect the cross in for the late lead and game winner.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT Team members gather in the neighborhood involved in the standoff.
UPDATE: Suspect in N. Fargo incident tells VNL reporter ‘this is a completely false report.’
Fire graphic
Fire in Itasca State Park forcing evacuations
West Fargo Public Schools logo
Two WFPS classrooms required to quarantine
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire,...
Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
Internal investigation of former WF Assistant Police Chief released

Latest News

6:00P Sports Oct. 7
6:00P Sports Oct. 7
10:00PM Sports Oct. 6
10:00PM Sports Oct. 6
6:00PM Sports Oct. 6
6:00PM Sports Oct. 6
Soccer
Davies takes undefeated record to state