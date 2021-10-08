Shanley, Red River advance to boys’ state soccer semifinal

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota high school state soccer tournament is underway in Jamestown this weekend. Quarterfinal action kicked off the three-day tournament Thursday, October 7.

The Shanley Deacons took down the top seed in the West, Minot in the first game of the day. A one-goal battle would send the Magi to the consolation bracket.

The Deacons took the lead in the first half after a penalty was called inside the Minot box. Shanley captain Landon Odder buried the penalty kick and it would remain the only goal in the end.

Shanley will advance to the semifinals to see Grand Forks Red River Friday, October 8.

The Roughriders avenged an overtime loss to Bismarck Century last year in the state tournament. The Patriots went on to win the 2020 state title but find themselves in the consolation bracket this season after a 2-1 decision.

Red River took the lead as Hunter Robertson got a shot off in the Century box and it would deflect off the Patriots defender and in for the first-half lead. The red, white, and blue later tied the game on a header with just over ten minutes remaining in regulation. In the final two minutes, Red River struck again off a set-piece. A corner kick set up the attack the Riders needed and Grant Lelm crashed the box to redirect the cross in for the late lead and game winner.

