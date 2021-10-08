Scam alert: Major internet provider warning of imposter scams

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A major telephone and internet/cable provider in MN Lakes Country is dealing with an imposter scam.

Arvig says its customers are getting emails from someone claiming to be with Arvig, saying the company wasn’t able to process a payment.

The email then goes on to ask customers to click on a link to manage their services to ensure their internet or cable isn’t turned off.

Arvig says this email is a scam and people should not click on any of the links.

If you have any legitimate question or concerns on your account or payments, you should contact your internet/cable provider directly.

