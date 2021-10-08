Salamah Pendleton sentenced

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Salamah Pendleton was sentenced Friday. Several people read emotional impact statements. The judge read a statement before including the he felt Pendleton caused, “devastating harm and agony.” The judge issued the following sentence:

For count 1, Murder-Extreme indifference in the death of Officer Cody Holte, Pendleton received life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge also ordered 6 years and 39 months for possession with intent to manufacture/deliver marijuana.

The following sentences will run concurrently; on count 2, for the death of Pendleton’s mother, Lola Moore, received life in prison. For count 4 and 5, for the attempted murders of Sgt. Kelly McLean and Cpl. Ron Nord, Pendleton received 20 years for each. The judge ordered 5 years each for terrorizing and reckless endangerment.

In July, a Grand Forks jury found Salamah Pendleton guilty in the murders of Grand Forks Police officer Cody Holte and Pendleton’s 61-year-old mother, Lola Moore in a May 27th shootout.

Pendleton was also found guilty on two counts of attempted murder towards two other officers, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana. Pendleton was found not guilty on the criminal mischief and a third attempted murder charge against him.

The shooting started after two Grand Forks County deputies tried to enforce an eviction on Pendleton and his mother for not paying rent.

