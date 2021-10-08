Rain and Storms Continue Tonight

TONIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain continues to gradually lift across the Valley tonight. Some storms that develop may become strong to severe with hail and wind the primary concern, and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

SUNDAY: Rain will linger into Sunday, especially in our eastern counties. Rainfall totals could exceed an inch for many, with some areas picking up 3″ or more. Temperatures fall through the day for some or remain fairly steady, with most of the day in the 50 degree range.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Highs remain in the 60 degree range under a fairly sunny sky for Monday. Clouds increase on Tuesday, with the chance of some showers late in our far southwestern counties. High warm into the 60s again on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain and wind look likely on Wednesday as a potent Colorado Low lifts into the Dakotas. With highs in the 60s, we will see rain, while colder air behind the low pressure system could very likely bring snow to the higher elevations in Montana/Wyoming. We stay flake-free across the Valley, but not wind-free. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Some rain is expected to linger into Thursday, with clouds gradually decreasing Thursday afternoon but the wind remains strong. Highs on Thursday only warm into the 50s andlow 60s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds may stick around, but Friday is expected to be mainly dry but still a bit breezy. Highs stay slightly below average, with most areas only warming into the 50s.

SATURDAY: There is a potential for some early morning patchy frost as low temperatures dip into the 30s with skies clear. We remain below average for the afternoon - likely staying in the mid 50s with a mostly sunny sky.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TONIGHT Rain and storms - some could be strong to severe. Steady temperatures in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Chance of some scattered showers. Staying mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling or steady through the day. Breezy. Low: 56. High: 59.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 47. High: 65.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of showers late in our far southwestern areas. Low: 46. High: 62.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - WEDNESDAY: Cloudy. Rain and wind. Low: 57. High: 63.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain early, then decreasing clouds. Windy and cool. Low: 49. High: 58.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. Breezy. Low: 41. High: 55.

SATURDAY: Patchy AM Frost. Mostly sunny. Low: 39. High: 54.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.