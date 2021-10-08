Pursuit on Interstate 29 in Fargo ending in property crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A pursuit on I29 in Fargo ends with property damage earlier Friday morning.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper was sitting on I29 near the 32nd Avenue interchange around 1:38am when the driver, 31-year-old Grant Goodsell of Halstad, MN, was driving a 2021 Subaru Impreza at a high rate of speed northbound on I29. The Trooper noticed Goodsell exceeding the 55mph speed limit and turned on their emergency lights in attempt to stop the vehicle.

Goodsell slowed down slightly for DOT workers, and then quickly increased speed to 100mph. Goodsell was traveling at around 125mph when attempting to take the 12th Avenue North exit at Mile Marker 66. Goodsell lost control on the exit and entered the grass off the left shoulder, striking multiple signs and disabling the vehicle. Goodsell did exit the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was caught by the trooper and taken into custody with assistance from another trooper and Cass County Deputy on scene.

Goodsell was transported to Cass County Jail on chares of DUI, Fleeing a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Driving and other lesser offenses. The incident still remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

