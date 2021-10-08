NDT - National 4-H Week - October 6

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 4-H is the educational youth development program of North Dakota State University (NDSU) and is conducted at the county level by NDSU Extension staff with the help of nearly 3,000 adult volunteers who influence the development of youth in their communities through 4-H experiences.

4-H’ers learn-by-doing through hands-on projects in the areas of health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in clubs, afterschool programs, school enrichment and camping opportunities. The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is “Find Your Spark,” which highlights how 4-H offers opportunities for youth to find their passion and explore learning about that passion through hands-on learning experiences. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county in the country, from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities, are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

Anyone aged 5-19 can be in 4-H. The Cloverbuds are ages 5-8 and the regular members are ages 8-19. In Cass County, there are over 300 youth members and 70 adult volunteers. In Cass County call 701-241-5700 to learn more. In other counties, contact your NDSU Extension County Office.

