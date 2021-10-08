Advertisement

NDT - Holly’s Hot Buys - October 6

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Holly Strand-Rysgaard is a midwest mom and teacher with a passion for finding a great deal for you! There are many ways to follow Holly’s Hot Buys and cash in on some great deals:

Website: www.Holllyshotbuys.Com

Facebook Group: https://www.Facebook.Com/groups/614997195928271

Instagram: https://www.Instagram.Com/hollyshotbuys/

Tik Tok: https://www.Tiktok.Com/@hollyshotbuys

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

52nd Crash, Oct. 3
Video released after south Fargo crash brings whirlwind of rumors, false allegations
Moorhead Area Public Schools
Bus driver quits over unruly students
FILE
3,000 Sanford employees granted vaccine exemption
police lights graphic
Car crashes into black bear, injuring driver & passenger
Kiersten Murphree
Barbed wire fence stops woman who fled from traffic stop

Latest News

Salamah Pendleton
Salamah Pendleton sentenced
Fargo police say a man shot a gun inside his home Tuesday night with two women in the home....
Wife of suspect in North Fargo incident speaks out
NDT - Clear The List To Help Local Educators - October 6
NDT - ‘Clear the List’ to support local educators - October 6
NDT - Designing Your Own Wedding Ring - October 6
NDT - Wedding Wednesday: Designing your own ring - October 6