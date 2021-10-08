NDT - Coffee with a Cop in West Fargo - October 7

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The third West Fargo Police Department’s Coffee with a Cop will be 1 p.m. Monday, October 11, at Sandy’s Donuts in West Fargo at 301 Main Avenue West.

The Coffee with a Cop program is designed to increase understanding between residents and the police. Residents learn about law enforcement and are able to interact with officers on a personal level.

This event is sponsored by the Community Outreach Programs and Services Unit (C.O.P.S). The C.O.P.S. Unit organizes the department’s efforts to recognize West Fargo’s changing demographics and strengthen relationships with all members of the community. These efforts include planned community events, officers dedicated to the C.O.P.S. Unit, and the completion of cultural awareness and diversity training for staff.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.