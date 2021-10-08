NDT - ‘Clear the List’ to support local educators - October 6

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s an online movement to give back to educators and their classrooms. People are buying items off of teachers’ Amazon wish lists, so they don’t have to pay for school supplies out of their own pockets.

A local man saw the trend happening nationwide, and started a page to help educators across North Dakota. Check it out on the Clear the List Facebook group.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.