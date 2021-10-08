NDT - Benefit for Davies Theatre Arts Director - October 7

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A benefit event to help support a local theater teacher, Rebecca Saari will be held on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9 at Davies High School in Fargo. A Cabaret Show and Silent Auction will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Davies High School Theatre. A Thrift Sale (Re-sale) event is scheduled for Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at Davies High School Commons.

Rebecca Saari is the Theatre & Artistic Director, and Teacher of Theatre Arts at Davies High School in Fargo. For the past ten years, she has brought the stage to life through the performances of high school artists, actors/actresses, and musicians. Her smile brightens up the room and her energy is contagious as she challenges each student to push themselves to grow and develop as an artist. Mrs. Saari is the mom of three wonderful children and the wife of Dr. Eric Saari, the choral music teacher at Fargo North High School.

This July, Mrs. Saari was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Historically, her fall is filled with auditions, production schedules, and many long hours at the school helping to prepare the students for the next production. Her diagnosis is one that will require months of treatment with many adjustments to her schedule as well as many additional expenses.

Not to anyone’s surprise, she continues a positive outlook and has planned to manage a full fall theatre production schedule through her treatments. Mrs. Saari’s extended family is not in the area, so her “Fargo Davies Theatre Family” (the students and parents of Davies High School Theatre) are stepping up to help her by partnering with Lend a Hand Up to run a few fall fundraisers. The Lend A Hand Up program is providing $5,000 of boost funding to uplift generosity. “She is an inspiration and role model to so many students, we knew we had to help and support her and her family” said one Drama Mama.

To learn more or make an online gift to the fund benefitting Rebecca Saari go to: www.lendahandup.org/give

Cash/Check gifts payable to Rebecca Saari Benefit Fund” to: Gate City Bank 3100 25th Street South, Fargo, ND 58103

Questions regarding this event may be directed to Shelly Gompf; 701-566-1665 or strategic.evolution@yahoo.com

