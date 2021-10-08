ND Game and Fish looking for info on moose poaching case
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLLEY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Wildlife officials in North Dakota are searching for the person(s) involved in a moose poaching case.
ND Game and Fish says they found a dead cow moose on Oct. 2 near Tolley and they saw the cow was shot while it was possibly being chased by a vehicle.
No meat was taken from the moose.
If you have any information about this illegal shooting, contact the poachers hotline at 701-328-9921.
You can remain anonymous on your tip and still receive a reward for information leading to the suspect(s).
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.