Minnesota man found guilty of murdering Red Lake tribal officer

David Donnell Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder.
David Donnell Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man was found guilty of first-degree murder of a Red Lake tribal officer. 28-year-old David Donnell Jr. was indicted on 11 charges in connection to the death of Officer Ryan Bialke.

The incident took place in Red Lake, MN.

Court documents state that Officer Bialke was killed after responding to a welfare check. Donnell Jr. was armed, and when officers breached the door they were fired upon by Donnell Jr.. His attorney’s had no comment on the indictment.

