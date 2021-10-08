Epic Companies breaks ground on multi-building project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Epic Companies broke ground in Fargo, ND on Thursday as part of their multi-building project off 45th St. S. There will be seven buildings built as part of the plan.

“Well it’s been so exciting with so many of our projects, this week has been a lot of exciting things,” said McKenzy Braaten, the vice president of marketing and public relations of Epic Companies. “And being able to provide those people with something that they drive to come do or that they want to see and what they want to do, it’s just a really great feeling.”

The company is calling this project, Makt and it is slated to open in Summer 2023 but it take even longer to be fully operational.

“Phase one just started today so we’re here for Fall 2021 here that will go into Summer 2023 with the apartments and condos and to get the whole developments up and running we are looking at a longer project to the 2025 term.” said Braaten.

According to Braaten, the seven buildings will represent the seven rays of lights in the Scandinavian heritage. Looking back on the process, Braaten says a lot of hard work went into it.

“It means a lot to me but I think it means a lot to our team and Epic as a whole and we are just continually looking for providing something different for people that they walk out and say, ‘Wow and they say that experience was amazing, I can’t wait to go back.’” said Braaten.

