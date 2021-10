DILWORTH, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Multiple police cruisers are spotted around the Silver Spike Bar and Grill in Dilworth.

A Valley News Live tipster says authorities were called there for a reported burglary.

The Silver Spike is in the 300 block of 15th St. NE, just off Hwy. 10.

Stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.