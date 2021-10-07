Wadena County man dies in suspected lawnmower accident

WADENA Co., Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says just before 7:30 Wednesday morning, they were called to a home in Section 34 of Bullard Township for a report of a deceased male.

Deputies say the man, later identified as 84-year-old Russell Schimpp of Staples, MN, was found outside of his home in a mowed field area. It is believed that Russell was working on a disabled lawnmower, when the lawnmower backed up and pinned him to the ground. Deputies say it isn’t clear how long Russell had been there before he was found.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.