Video released after south Fargo crash brings whirlwind of rumors, false allegations

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Newly released video is dispelling the many rumors regarding a south Fargo crash involving the City of Fargo mayor’s son.

It happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 3 at the intersection of 52nd Ave. S., and Timber Parkway when an SUV smashed into the back of a stopped BMW and rolled.

The driver of the SUV, 18-year-old David Lafrance was cited for failure to control the vehicle in Sunday’s crash, but many of you reached out to us this week claiming police had it wrong. Several social media posts and calls to our Whistle Blower Hotline claimed it was the driver of the BMW who caused the crash. That driver was identified by police as 19-year-old Dylan Mahoney who is the son of City of Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney.

The video shows it all in real time and rejects all the keyboard warriors, though:

The stoplight for east and westbound drivers on 52nd Ave. S., turns yellow as three cars approach the intersection of Timber Parkway, located at the top left of the screen.

You can see one of the three drivers decides to speed through as the light changes to red. Another driver, Lafrance appears to try to do the same, but gets stuck behind Mahoney, who stops for the red light.

Lafrance’s GMC then smashes into the back of Mahoney’s BMW, flips and slides through the intersection.

On top of Lafrance’s citation in this case, court records show within the last year Lafrance has been ticketed three times for speeding 10 to 20 miles over the speed limit, as well as a recent citation for exhibition driving.

Records for Mahoney show two tickets for driving 11 to 25 miles over the speed limit.

Fargo Police say while 52nd Ave. S., is a known problem area for racing, speeding and loud cars, it’s not the only road in town with those issues.

“25th street’s one of them, University, 52nd Avenue, 19th Avenue North. Any of those wider, well-traveled roads, we get those kinds of complaints,” Lt. Shannon Ruziska with Fargo Police said.

Ruziska is pleading with drivers to resist the urge to put the pedal to the metal when on these roads and instead asks drivers make smarter and safer decisions.

“It really isn’t worth that 10 seconds of thrill, driving fast for what could be a life-changing event for somebody,” he said.

