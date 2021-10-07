Third dose or booster COVID vaccine? That is the question.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the COVID-19 booster and third dose shots becomes available, do you know which one you are supposed to get?

As of August 13th, the CDC recommends that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised receive an additional dose, third dose, of an mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) at least 28 days after the completion of the initial mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series.

Available data show that these people don’t always build adequate levels of protection after an initial 2-dose primary mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series. The data also shows that they may benefit from receiving an additional dose of an mRNA vaccine to develop as much protection as possible against COVID-19.

Currently, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

-Active treatment for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies

-Recipient of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

-Recipient of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

-Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

-Advanced or untreated HIV infection

-Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

COVID-19 Vaccine booster shots are available for the following Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients who completed their initial series at least 6 months ago and are:

-65 years and older

-Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

-Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

-Age 18+ who work in high-risk settings

-Age 18+ who live in high-risk settings

A booster shot can be given with a flu shot. You could have a mild reaction to the vaccine including sore arm, body aches, mild fever and a headache that does not last longer than 48 hours.

