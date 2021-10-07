Advertisement

Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects caught on camera

Burglary Suspects caught on camera
Burglary Suspects caught on camera(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a burglary and damage to property in Tabor Township.

The homeowner had multiple game cameras on the property which captured suspects and the vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in helping to identify the suspects in this case.

If anyone has information on the identity of the pictured suspects or owners of the suspect vehicles they can contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-877-204-7505.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT Team members gather in the neighborhood involved in the standoff.
UPDATE: Suspect in N. Fargo incident tells VNL reporter ‘this is a completely false report.’
Fire graphic
Fire in Itasca State Park forcing evacuations
West Fargo Public Schools logo
Two WFPS classrooms required to quarantine
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona visited Locust Lane Elementary School in Eau Claire,...
Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
Internal investigation of former WF Assistant Police Chief released

Latest News

Moorhead Area Public Schools
Bus driver quits over unruly students
Full video of crash on 52nd Ave. S.
52nd Crash, Oct. 3
Video released after south Fargo crash brings whirlwind of rumors, false allegations
5:00PM News October 7- Part 2
5:00PM News October 7- Part 2
5:00PM News October 7- Part 3