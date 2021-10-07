Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for burglary suspects caught on camera

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a burglary and damage to property in Tabor Township.

The homeowner had multiple game cameras on the property which captured suspects and the vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in helping to identify the suspects in this case.

If anyone has information on the identity of the pictured suspects or owners of the suspect vehicles they can contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 218-281-0431 or the Polk County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-877-204-7505.

