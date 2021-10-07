Police: Man steals, crashes car in Wadena

WADENA, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after police say he stole a car and crashed it while high on drugs.

Police say on Monday, Oct. 4 they were called about a crash just north of Wadena.

When police arrived on scene, they say the driver appeared to be high and kept changing his story on whether children were in the car or not. This prompted multiple agencies to respond with a K9 and even drones to search the area for the alleged child.

Eventually police learned there was no child in the vehicle and the car was reported stolen out of Wadena.

Police then arrested the driver, 29-year-old James Howard of Wadena, for theft of a vehicle, third degree criminal damage to property and DUI.

