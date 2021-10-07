NDT - Tips to fix your credit score, fast - October 5
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our money guy Tony Walz has quick tips to help you fix your credit score.
- Pay off unsecured debt, this is 33% of your credit score
- Take care of any past due payments and you’ll get 80% of the points back right away
- Pay off any collections, even little ones make a difference
Here are some do’s and donts if you are looking to make a big purchase:
- Don’t apply at 5 different places, each inquiry can take up to 5 point away
- Know it can take up to 30-60 days to reflect on your credit score
- When the statement is cut, that’s usually when the scores are sent to the credit bureau
- Pay off your credit card
