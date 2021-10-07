NDT - Commemorative hats and mugs to honor Roger Maris - October 5

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s been 60 years since North Dakota native and baseball legend Roger Maris broke Babe Ruth’s homerun record.

Blaise Maris is the grandson of Roger Maris and joined us live on North Dakota Today to talk about Dugout Mugs, 61 Outfitters, and how they’re partnering up to offer a commemorative package in honor of Roger Maris.

You can order or learn more at DugoutMugs.com/RogerMaris.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.