NDT - Benefit for Sam Hardesty - October 5

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sam Hardesty, a member of the North Dakota Army National Guard, was seriously injured on June 21, 2021 in a construction accident resulting in the loss of his right leg and significant injuries to his left leg.

Sam has had to make some major adjustments personally and professionally, but he has a strong support system in his family, National Guard family, and the community.

A benefit is happening at the West Fargo VFW on October 23 from 5:00-10:00 p.m. You can also learn more and donate at lendahandup.org.

