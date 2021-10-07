Motorcycle benefit ride planned for Crookston girl hit by semi

CROOKSTON, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Crookston community continues to rally around a 10-year-old girl who was hit by a semi earlier this week.

10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo remains in the fight for her life in the ICU in Fargo. Acevedo had her right leg amputated and has undergone multiple other surgeries in the days following the Oct. 4 accident, but her family says she remains a strong fighter.

A motorcycle benefit ride has now been scheduled for Oct. 16 in Crookston to raise money for Acevedo’s medical bills and her family. A poster for the benefit states the ride will begin at 11 a.m. in the Walmart parking lot at 1930 Sahlstrom Dr. Organizers say the ride will go through Fertile and Gentilly, Minn., and end with a barbeque at Highland Park in Crookston.

Organizers say any type of vehicle is welcome and costs $20 per motorcycle or car.

Kaylee ride (KVLY)

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.