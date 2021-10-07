Advertisement

Leaf collection in Grand Forks begins next week

By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Grand Forks will begin leaf collection next week. Crews will make at least two passes through town to collect leaves. Residents can pile leaves next to the curb but the city is asking that they separate out branches or debris. Yard waste drop sites are also available through mid-November, for residents that want to haul their own leaves.

For up-to-date information on where city crews are currently picking up leaves, click here.

