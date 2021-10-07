Governor’s photo contest winner from Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Burgum announced the winner for his Governor’s Photo Contest. Tim Samuelson of Fargo won best in show for his photo, “Prairie Dog Embrace.” The contest received 543 submissions from all over the state and awarded 5 winners, 12 honorable mentions, and a grand prize winner.

The photos showcase the beautiful scenery of North Dakota and will be used by the tourism department in their marketing and AAA, the sponsor of the awards.

“our photographers bring new eyes to their work, and help us see our state in a different light, literally. different times of day, different seasons than others might have. it helps all of us change our views and raise our self esteem about this great place that we live in.”

You can see the gallery of photos and the full list of winners here.

Prairie Dog Embrace by Tim Samuelson (None)

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.