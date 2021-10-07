Fire in Itasca State Park forcing evacuations

CLEARWATER COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A fire in a remote section of Itasca State Park is forcing evacuations and prompting a major response from firefighters.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it learned of the fire on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the end of Bohall trail near Bohall Lake.

Crews including two helicopters and an airplane responded to the fire and are working to keep it from spreading.

The DNR says the fire is covering nine acres and is roughly 5 percent contained as of Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Cabins on the north side of the park have been evacuated, although no buildings have burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

