Advertisement

Fire in Itasca State Park forcing evacuations

Fire graphic
Fire graphic(WLUC)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEARWATER COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A fire in a remote section of Itasca State Park is forcing evacuations and prompting a major response from firefighters.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it learned of the fire on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the end of Bohall trail near Bohall Lake.

Crews including two helicopters and an airplane responded to the fire and are working to keep it from spreading.

The DNR says the fire is covering nine acres and is roughly 5 percent contained as of Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Cabins on the north side of the park have been evacuated, although no buildings have burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo
UPDATE: 10-year-old girl has leg amputated after being hit by semi in Crookston
SWAT Team members gather in the neighborhood involved in the standoff.
UPDATE: Suspect in N. Fargo incident tells VNL reporter ‘this is a completely false report.’
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
Internal investigation of former WF Assistant Police Chief released
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
UPDATE: Man accused of shooting Moorhead victim at ‘point-blank range’ bails out of jail
Deadly crash graphic
Man dies after hitting deer, getting trapped under pickup

Latest News

The room was packed at the West Fargo Public Schools School Board meeting where the board voted...
Dept. of Justice addresses increase in threats and harassment against school officials and teachers
Fire burns 2,000 acres in Lancaster, MN.
Fire Destroys 2,000 Acres in Northern MN
5:00PM Weather October 6
5:00PM Weather October 6
Alleged suspect in Tuesday night standoff speaks out
News - Alleged suspect in Tuesday night standoff speaks out