Fargo FD responds to house fire

By Alix Larsen
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Around 3 pm today, Fargo firefighters went to 1212 Monte Carlo Dr. N.

There were reports of smoke coming from under a trailer house.

The crews found a fire underneath the trailer and quickly extinguished it.

Both people in the home evacuated safely with three of their dogs.

The fire crews got out the fourth dog left in the home.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a damage estimate isn’t available yet.

Both residents were displaced and are being helped out by the Red Cross with temporary shelter.

