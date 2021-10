FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two people are hurt after running into a black bear with their car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 on Hwy. 59 in Mahnomen, MN.

The injuries in the crash are not considered serious. The crash report doesn’t say what happened to the bear after the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.