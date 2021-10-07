Bus driver quits over unruly students

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former Moorhead bus driver is speaking out after quitting her job saying she is fed up with disrespectful students.

”I shut my bus off and took the keys out,” said Rita Thompson, “Took them over to the director of transportation and told them to take them home. I’m done. I walked away.”

For 13 years Thompson drove a school bus for Moorhead Public Schools, that came to an abrupt halt this week.

”Nobody is helping us to get our cargo under control...” said Thompson, “A busload of 30 kids, at least 50% of them are screaming and want to be anywhere other than that school bus.”

She said rowdy students have always been a problem on school buses, but the past two years the disruptions have gotten out of control.

“Just talking back saying they don’t have to do the bus driver says they have to do their parents told them they don’t have to do it…the consequences are literally gone.” said Thompson.

She said it’s also a case of being taken for granted, but she doesn’t get help from the school district when she submits disciplinary reports.

“There is a point where you stop submitting them because nothing is being done,” said Thompson, “90% of the time that doesn’t happen they don’t get back to us.”

Thompson also said the frustrations she faced everyday are happening to bus drivers all across the metro.

“I think we need more people that are willing to stand up for these school bus drivers and maybe look at it from a different perspective.” said Thompson

In response to our questions regarding Thompson’s situation as well as other drivers the district would only say it was unable to give us information on how it handles disciplinary actions on buses.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.