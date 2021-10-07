Barbed wire fence stops woman who fled from traffic stop

MANVEL, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An Indiana woman was arrested after getting pulled over by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, but then taking off and crashing through a barbed wire fence.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper stopped 26-year-old Kiersten Murphree on Interstate-29 about two miles northeast of Manvel, ND, just after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 7. The trooper asked her to step out of the vehicle, when she put it in drive and took off.

Murphree sped off the interstate at the Manvel exit and drove off the road through a fence. The crash report says barbed wire from the fence punctured her tire and caused it to go flat.

She was eventually taken into custody and arrested for driving under suspension, false information to law enforcement, fleeing a peace officer, speeding, and no insurance. She also had full extradition warrants from Pasco County, Florida, in which she was arrested on.

