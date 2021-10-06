Advertisement

Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads

By CNN
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sharing the stories of unvaccinated COVID-19 survivors in hopes it will increase vaccination rates.

The ads are part of a $250 million public education campaign.

In one of them, you see a woman at home with her family in Ohio.

She says she didn’t get the vaccine because she was worried about side effects, but then she got COVID-19 and was in a coma for 11 days.

She says if she could do it over, she would have gotten the vaccine.

In another story, a man from St. Louis says doctors gave him a 5% percent chance of living after getting COVID-19.

It cuts to images of him lying in a hospital bed covered in tubes and wires.

Versions of the ads will be on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Nextdoor.

They will also appear on television in areas with low vaccination rates.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo
UPDATE: 10-year-old girl has leg amputated after being hit by semi in Crookston
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
Internal investigation of former WF Assistant Police Chief released
SWAT Team members gather in the neighborhood involved in the standoff.
UPDATE: Man detained following report of gunfire in Fargo, shelter in place issued
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
UPDATE: Man accused of shooting Moorhead victim at ‘point-blank range’ bails out of jail
Deadly crash graphic
Man dies after hitting deer, getting trapped under pickup

Latest News

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting
According to the FDA, certain lots of the test indicate that a person has the virus when they...
Home COVID tests recalled over false positive results
Fergus Falls issues mask mandate for Pre-k through 6th grade students, district staff
Mark Anthony Winchell.
Surgeon accused of sending explicit messages to undercover officer posing as a minor