Two WFPS classrooms required to quarantine

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A kindergarten classroom at Brooks Harbor Elementary and a 3rd grade classroom at South Elementary in the West Fargo school district are in quarantine.

The move is apart of the school district’s COVID-19 thresholds adopted by the school board. According to the thresholds, a classroom will go into quarantine for 10 days after a third positive case is identified in a classroom and shows evidence of potential classroom spread.

Four other classrooms across the district are wearing masks as an additional mitigation strategy.

On Oct. 5 the district reported 76 active positive student COVID-19 cases across the district.

Since the district’s adoption of the additional thresholds on Sept. 8, 14 classrooms or teams have had to enact extra COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

