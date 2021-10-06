Advertisement

Two WFPS classrooms required to quarantine

West Fargo Public Schools logo
West Fargo Public Schools logo(Valley News Live)
By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A kindergarten classroom at Brooks Harbor Elementary and a 3rd grade classroom at South Elementary in the West Fargo school district are in quarantine.

The move is apart of the school district’s COVID-19 thresholds adopted by the school board. According to the thresholds, a classroom will go into quarantine for 10 days after a third positive case is identified in a classroom and shows evidence of potential classroom spread.

Four other classrooms across the district are wearing masks as an additional mitigation strategy.

On Oct. 5 the district reported 76 active positive student COVID-19 cases across the district.

Since the district’s adoption of the additional thresholds on Sept. 8, 14 classrooms or teams have had to enact extra COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo
UPDATE: 10-year-old girl has leg amputated after being hit by semi in Crookston
West Fargo Asst. Police Chief Jerry Boyer
Internal investigation of former WF Assistant Police Chief released
SWAT Team members gather in the neighborhood involved in the standoff.
UPDATE: Man detained following report of gunfire in Fargo, shelter in place issued
26-year-old Idris Haji-Mohamed
UPDATE: Man accused of shooting Moorhead victim at ‘point-blank range’ bails out of jail
Deadly crash graphic
Man dies after hitting deer, getting trapped under pickup

Latest News

Fergus Falls issues mask mandate for Pre-k through 6th grade students, district staff
One man was detained by police following a wild and scary night in the metro that started with...
Man detained following report of gunfire in Fargo, shelter in place issued
NDT - Top Talkers - October 6
NDT - Top Talkers - October 6
NDT - National 4-H Week - October 6
NDT - National 4-H Week - October 6