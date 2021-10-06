Advertisement

Prosecutors: State trooper’s use of deadly force justified in Sept. 7 incident

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON COUNTY, N.D. – Prosecutors in Morton County have ruled that a North Dakota State Trooper who used deadly force in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 7 was justified and will not face charges, according to the a release from the patrol.

Investigators said Trooper Steven Mayer worked with Morton County deputies to perform a high-risk traffic stop on a vehicle refusing to stop on I-94 around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 7.

According to investigators, Mayer fired his duty weapon once, striking and killing the driver, 45-year-old Craig Knutson, of Billings, Montana.

According to the release, the patrol also reviewed the case, and determined that Mayer acted within department policy during the incident.

Mayer was placed on administrative leave following the incident, as is common protocol.

In the release the patrol said: “North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers train extensively for high-risk incidents. We value each individual and understand that the loss of life in a tragic event.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo
UPDATE: 10-year-old girl has leg amputated after being hit by semi in Crookston
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
One student hospitalized after shooting at Hettinger Public school
Dilworth police presence
Police block off roads near Moorhead/Dilworth city line
Bismarck Tavern
UPDATE: Fargo PD says weekend shooting not connected to Bismarck Tavern
WE Fest Country Music Festival reveals lineup

Latest News

Fargo Police responding to domestic incident in 700 block of 14 St. North
6:00PM Weather Oct. 5
6:00PM Weather Oct. 5
6:00P News Oct. 5 - Part 2
6:00P News Oct. 5 - Part 2
6:00PM News Oct. 5 - Part 1
6:00PM News Oct. 5 - Part 1