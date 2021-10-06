NDT - Fire Prevention Week - October 4

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - - The Fargo Fire Department encourages citizens to participate in Fire Prevention Week from October 3-9. This is part of a nationwide effort, which is united under the campaign “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”. The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. More information on the broader campaign can be found at www.firepreventionweek.org.

It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action! Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.

The Fargo Fire Department wants to share safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”.

A continuous set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

More information about Fargo Fire can be found on the Fargo Fire Departments website

