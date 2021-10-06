Advertisement

NDT - Body Focused Repetitive Awareness Week - October 4

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 6, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Body Focused Repetitive Behaviors are a common mental health diagnosis that most people have never heard about. They affect at least 1 in 20 people and include hair pulling, skin picking or nail biting.

Dr. Renee Reinardy talks about the condition, the goal of BFRB Awareness Week and how people can find resources and help.

