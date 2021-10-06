Advertisement

MN COVID testing sites add capacity to meet demand

Photo of COVID-19 test provided by Aspirus Health
Photo of COVID-19 test provided by Aspirus Health(WLUC)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Governor Walz has announced expanded hours at COVID testing sites across the state in response to increased demand and the threat of the delta variant. Last week in Minnesota, testing was up about 10 percent from the prior week. Moorhead’s testing location, the Former Thomas Edison Elementary School, will now be open on Sundays from 11:00am to 4:00pm beginning October 17th. The new hours are in addition to its weekly schedule of Monday through Thursday, 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Mankato, St. Cloud and Winona testing sites are also adding an additional testing day. Last week, Governor Walz announced that the Duluth community testing site would double their capacity. Testing is free at all of the state’s community testing sites. With the expanded hours, each site can offer about 500 more tests per week.

For a full list of testing sites and hours in Minnesota, click here.

