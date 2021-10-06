Advertisement

Gov. Walz calls for vaccine and testing requirements for teachers

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz is calling on lawmakers to approve a series of new measures to respond to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine and testing requirements for teachers and school staff, and for long-term care workers.

The Democratic governor detailed his proposal in a letter to lawmakers that he released after meeting privately with legislative leaders. Walz urged them to approve the measures during a special session that was originally envisioned for last month to approve a $250 million bonus package for frontline workers who risked their lives in the pandemic.

Negotiations on that plan have yet to produce an agreement.

