Fire Destroys 2,000 Acres in Northern MN

Fire burns 2,000 acres in Lancaster, MN.
Fire burns 2,000 acres in Lancaster, MN.
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews are cleaning up after a wildfire burned 2,000 acres just east of Lancaster in McKinley Township.

According to the Lancaster Fire Department, the Grand Forks National Weather Service notified Kittson County officials of the blaze Tuesday afternoon after picking up the fire on GPS satellite.

The Lancaster Fire Department is reporting that it took 13 track machines, 2 dozers, 6 trucks and a tractor to battle the blaze. No structures were damaged. No one was hurt.

