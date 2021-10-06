Fergus Falls issues mask mandate for Pre-k through 6th grade students, district staff

FERGUS FALLS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Fergus Falls Public Schools announced it will require all Pre-k through 6th grade students to mask up starting next Monday.

In a letter to families Superintendent Jeff Drake said the district is ‘well above’ the pace for COVID-19 positive student and staff cases compared to the 2020-21 school year. He said the school district staffing issues have made it difficult to provide the level of support the meets the schools standards and expectations.

“Our current mitigation strategies are not enough,” said Drake.

All district staff will be required to wear masks starting Oct. 6, and all Pre-K through 6th grade students must mask up beginning Oct. 11.

The superintendent said the mandate will be in effect through Oct. 25.

“The district is well-aware that the use of masks is not universally supported by everyone in our community, however, we do ask for everyone’s cooperation.” said Drake.

