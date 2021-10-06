Advertisement

Fargo Police responding to domestic incident in 700 block of 14 St. North

(KVLY)
By Michael Collett
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are asking everyone to avoid the 700 block of 14 St. N and 8 Ave. N from Barrett to College St. N.

Officers are responding to a domestic at a resident in the 700 block of 14 St. N. where the husband has fired at least one round.

The family has safely exited the house.

Officers are currently trying to make contact with the man and have set up a perimeter.

Stay with Valley News Live for more on this developing story.

