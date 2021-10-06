Davies takes undefeated record to state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Only one team is making the trip to the state soccer championships without a single loss on their record. The Fargo Davies Eagles finished the regular season with a 13-0-2 overall record, the best in the state. They now to their focus to the state tournament.

“We’re rolling into state pretty confident. We’re wary of other teams, but it’s absolute confidence. The mentality right now is that the work’s not done. There’s still work to be done and we’re going for that first place, absolutely.”

“We’re absolutely confident. We’re undefeated and just going in with the utmost confidence that we’re going to do well in the state tournament.”

“We’ve got the talent to get the job done. It’s keeping egos in check and then just showing up every day.”

The key to this success this season, their camaraderie on and off the field. These players spend their summers playing together, and that cohesiveness shines all through the season.

“You can have one of the best players in the conference but if it doesn’t mend with your teammates it just doesn’t work out in the end.”

“In years past it felt like we haven’t had that same team spirit, team camaraderie, but this year we’ve done a good job of being together as a team. We’re all good friends and that helps on and off the team.”

While the unbeaten streak is remarkable, members of the team are turning their focus to the next goal.

“It’s something that’s always in the back of our minds but it’s never, let’s keep this undefeated streak. It’s this game and then move to the next game. It’s always next one up mentality.”

“It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season but we just go out and play with each other and hope for the best. It’s not always in our minds. It’s not like, oh shoot we’re down a goal. We’re going to lose our unbeaten streak. We just go out there with our team and just give it our best.”

“I ranked their goals at the beginning. Winning the east would be the easiest, state is next. And then if you’re looking to go undefeated that’s an everyday working mentality. So far that’s paid off.”

