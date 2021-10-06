Davies Golfer wins Class A Championship in five-round playoff

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This year’s Class A Girl’s Golf Tournament was too big for 18 holes. The Reigning 3-time state champion Hannah Herbel and Fargo Davies Sophomore Lexi Bartley finished the event tied at 151, so we went into a playoff. That’s when a brand new game opened up. These golfers tied in the first, second, third, and fourth rounds of the playoff.

“Honestly I was like, when is this going to end?” said Bartley, “But it was exciting for each and every one of us to keep going and stay in there. That last hole was just time to be done.”

The 14th green is where a new state champion was crowned, Bartley sank a putt to birdie and defeat Herbel by one stroke. Securing her first state title in the process.

“It was scary. It’s obviously the biggest situation I’ve been in. It was a fun experience.” Bartley said after the win.

“It’s a testament to how hard she’s worked, how hard the entire team has worked.” said Head Coach Lisa Schwinden, “The work ethic they have, how smart they are. They’ve stuck with the game plan the whole year and they’ve committed to it. It’s team-wide, it’s a great example of what we do at Davies Golf.”

This was a big event for the entirety of the Davies Golf team, not only did Bartley win them the individual crown, but they also took the team title, finishing with a total of 629.

“This whole year we’ve been looking forward to this and we’ve wanted it all year. And look where we are now.” Bartley said with a smile as her teammates held the state championship trophy.

“The Level of high School girl’s golf in North Dakota has really been raised and it’s just going to get better.” said Schwinden, “When you look at how many seniors there were this year, there weren’t a lot. There were a lot of underclassmen who played well today and the bar is going to be raised even higher next year.”

Behind Bartley and Herbel was Williston’s Carrie Carmichael with 153 strokes to take third, Wahpeton’s Anaka Lysne took fourth, and Mandan’s Anna Huettl rounded out the top five for this year.

