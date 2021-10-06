Consumer wallets take a hit as grocery and household product prices continue to go up

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You may be feeling a hit on your wallet as the price for groceries and household items continues to rise.

“Last week I spent $250 to buy groceries for two weeks and I’m out buying groceries again.”

The average grocery monthly bill for US households is $387, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That average could be going up.

“I think it’s frustrating especially for a place like Walmart where a lot of families go to shop,” said Alianna Weightman, a consumer. “I think its just better places that are like this that serve a lot of families of the lower class to keep lower prices so families can build up savings instead of spending it on groceries all the time.

Prices for groceries are steadily rising and, in many cases, you’re now getting less product for an equal or higher cost.

Here’s an example.

At Target, roughly a 19 and a half ounce box of Fruit Loops costs $4.19.

For the same price, you get about an ounce less for Lucky Charms.

If you compare soda products, it costs 10 cents more for a two-liter bottle of Pepsi than Coke.

Also, you could be getting less for your favorite potato chips.

A plain bag of Lays will run you $2.78 at Walmart, but if you want a little flavor, you lose about a quarter of an ounce for the same price.

“We’re very deterred by price increases. We’ll switch brands. We focus on costs over quantity or cost over quality,” said Kim Sovell, a marketing professor for the University of St. Thomas.

It’s not just groceries that are having price increases, your everyday household items are getting more expensive.

“The Swiffer pads, they used to come in packs of 40 for like $10 and for $7 dollars, I just bought a pack of 12. that’s the most I could find it was frustrating,” said Weightman.

Prices are also expected to continue to go up on items like diapers as some companies try to offset their costs.

How can you save money?

Experts say join grocery rewards at your favorite stores, clip coupons, and buy items on sale.

It’s also suggested buying in bulk to help you get more for your money.

