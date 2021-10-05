Take extra driving precautions when traveling around sugar beets during harvest

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - It is the beginning of October which means it is the start of sugar beet season. This is the time where drivers should be extra cautious on the roads around these vehicles.

According to Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting, the biggest lesson to remember is that sugar beet vehicles are much larger than your own so in a crash, your vehicle will sustain way more damage. These larger vehicles take a lot more time to stop and to get going so patience is essential. Do not drive too close with the potential of sugar beets flying off the truck and hitting your vehicle. Make sure you are ready to drive-in all-weather conditions.

“Be really mindful if it’s raining because it can be like black ice that will make it very slippery,” said Sheriff Empting. “We want to make sure that people are careful, and they don’t end up causing a crash or ending up in a ditch themselves on that one.”

Sheriff Empting states that distracted driving continues to be a huge issue on the road so put that phone away. The department does not plan to provide any extra patrol or services during the sugar beet harvest season.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.